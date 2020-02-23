Garbage dumping continues unabated

The restrictions imposed by the civic authority notwithstanding, public spaces close by the Government Medical College in Kottayam have gradually turned into a dumping yard.

According to the Environmental Protection Task Force, the wastes generated by the wayside eateries and other commercial establishments are increasingly being dumped near the commercial building complex of the Arpookkara panchayat stands. The local body had earlier installed boards warning against waste dumping and monitoring through the CCTV cameras, though to no avail.

The piled up garbage causes inconvenience to road users, local residents and those visiting the hospital. However, despite repeated complaints given to the local body no action is being taken to clear these mounds and prevent further dumping. “The location has turned into an invariable breeding ground for mosquito and street dogs while the burning of plastic waste, is posing a major threat to those visiting the Children’s speciality block, said P.K.Ratheesh Kumar, district vice-president of the organisation.