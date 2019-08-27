Gap Road traffic will take a month to be restored

The restoration of traffic on the Gap Road stretch of the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway may take at least a month as the area has witnessed around 15 landslips so far.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has informed the district administration that the road restoration would take a month. District Collector H. Dinesan on Monday said the road stretch was in a bad shape.

It was alleged that defective road widening had led to the landslips. The Devikulam Subcollector had given a report to the government that the road widening works were done unscientifically and without considering soil sensitivity.

Moreover large rocks were blasted simultaneously leading to the landslips. Earth caved in at many areas where the road widening was taken up.

Mr. Dinesan said that action would be initiated if there were lapses on the part of the NHAI authorities. He said that the report was handed over to the government and action taken in accordance with the rules.

Meanwhile, debris from the road were being removed to restore the traffic as early as possible. The rocks were being cracked using chemicals instead of explosives.

Environmentalists had accused that blasting of rocks using explosives had created environmental issues. About 50 workers in addition to the earth movers are engaged in removing the debris from the road.