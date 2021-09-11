Gap Road stretch work to be completed soon

IDUKKI

11 September 2021 19:24 IST

Road opened on a trial basis

The work on the Gap Road stretch of the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway in Munnar is expected to be completed soon.

The road was opened on a trial basis and it was successful, according to officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Rex Felix, assistant executive engineer, NHAI, said for the past one month the stretch was opened for traffic and the official inauguration would be held after completing the works of the entire stretch.

Advertising

Advertising

He said the area in which the works were pending belonged to the Forest Department. In the revised estimate, the Forest Department gave a report of ₹6 crore to complete the work on the 1.5-km stretch, he said adding that ramps and overbridges would be constructed for wild animals to cross the road.

“We are waiting for the permission of the Ministry of Road Transport to start the work there,” he said.

The Gap Road stretch of the NH was a challenge to the authorities with vast areas of the road under construction damaged in landslips in 2018 and 2019. The road had been closed for traffic considering the possibility of landslips.

There were allegations that unscientific construction on the Gap Road stretch caused the landslips. Rocks in the area were simultaneously blasted without considering rock formation and soil sensitivity. Boulders falling down the hilly stretch also damaged vast areas of cardamom cultivation.