Gap road stretch: farmers to begin indefinite day-and-night protest seeking compensation

August 13, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - (with pic)

Farmers living near the Gap Road stretch of the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway (NH) in Munnar will begin an indefinite day-and-night protest demanding compensation to landslip-hit farmers.

According to joint action council leaders, the protest will begin on Wednesday at the new Toll Plaza on the NH at Devikulam, near Munnar.

According to the farmers, large-scale crop damage was caused when heavy summer rain washed down heaps of soil that a road contractor had deposited into the farmlands in the downhill of the Gap road stretch. This happened around June 17, 2020. Yet another crop loss incident was during the landslip in the night of August 6, 2020.

In the two landslips, vast farmland on the downhill area was destroyed. But the contractor failed to provide compensation to the affected farmers.

“Due to the landslips, cardamom crops of 11 farmers and two houses were destroyed. The officials and the contractor agreed to pay compensation to the affected farmers yet five farmers did not get adequate compensation,” said Bison Valley panchayat member and Joint Action Council chairman V.B. Santhosh.

The farmers continued their agitation for the 93 days on the Gap road stretch. Last month, officials agreed with the action council leaders that they will distribute the compensation within 10 days. “But the officials failed the agreement. Hence, we will continue the day-and-night protest until the compensation distribution is completed,” said Mr Santhosh.

A report submitted by former Munnar special tahsildar to Idukki District Collector said the unscientific widening works on the Gap Road stretch of the Kochi-Dhanushkodi NH resulted in repeated landslips in the region. According to sources, nearly 20 major and minor landslips were witnessed on the Gap Road stretch over the past three years. It was alleged that the unscientific road widening works triggered the serial landslides. Experts said rocks were blasted simultaneously at many spots, which shook sensitive layers of the rocks, causing the landslides.

A recent major landslip on the Gap Road stretch of the Kochi-Dhanushkodi NH was on July 7. Post the landslip, night traffic remained restricted on the stretch especially during rainy days. National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) Assistant Executive Engineer Rex Felix said the debris cleaning works were completed on the stretch and traffic had resumed on the stretch.