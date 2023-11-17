ADVERTISEMENT

Ganja worth over ₹6 lakh seized, two arrested in Wayanad

November 17, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

An Excise team led by Excise Circle Inspector T. Sharafudhin on Friday arrested two youths and seized 11.3 kg of ganja, worth more than ₹6 lakh, from them at Pozhuthana in Wayanad.

The arrested are Jamsheer Ali, 35, of Pozhuthana and T.S. Suresh, 27, of Alappuzha.

The narcotic was procured by Ali from Bengaluru and kept in a house under construction near a tea estate near Pozhuthana for local sale, said Jimmy Joseph, Assistant Excise Commissioner, Wayanad. The duo were charged under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. They will be produced at the First Class Judicial Magistrate Court, said Mr. Joseph.

