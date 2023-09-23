Ganja seized from railway station

September 23, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A joint search operation conducted by the Thiruvananthapuram Excise Enforcement and Anti Narcotic Special Squad and Railway Protection Force yielded the detection of a box containing 15.14kg of ganja at the Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station on Saturday.

The box, which was discovered from beneath the staircase of Platform 1, is suspected to have been smuggled on the Chennai-Thiruvananthapuram Mail. The law enforcers believe the smugglers could not take the contraband outside the railway station since the premises have come under surveillance in view of the upcoming inauguration of the new Vande Bharat service.

