HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Ganja seized from railway station

September 23, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A joint search operation conducted by the Thiruvananthapuram Excise Enforcement and Anti Narcotic Special Squad and Railway Protection Force yielded the detection of a box containing 15.14kg of ganja at the Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station on Saturday.

The box, which was discovered from beneath the staircase of Platform 1, is suspected to have been smuggled on the Chennai-Thiruvananthapuram Mail. The law enforcers believe the smugglers could not take the contraband outside the railway station since the premises have come under surveillance in view of the upcoming inauguration of the new Vande Bharat service.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.