Ganja seized from Kannur Central Jail

The Kannur Central Jail authorities on Tuesday seized 200 grams of ganja from the Freedom Food factory unit inside the jail. The narcotic was found hidden under a cooking gas cylinder. The prison inmates who worked at the unit were questioned. The Kannur town police station registered a case. ADVERTISEMENT

