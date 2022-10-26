The Kannur Central Jail authorities on Tuesday seized 200 grams of ganja from the Freedom Food factory unit inside the jail. The narcotic was found hidden under a cooking gas cylinder. The prison inmates who worked at the unit were questioned. The Kannur town police station registered a case.
Ganja seized from Kannur Central Jail
