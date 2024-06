A team of Excise officers found and destroyed a ganja plantation inside the forests of Attappady on Thursday. Officers said the plantation was found in a jungle near Padavayal, Attappady.

ADVERTISEMENT

They destroyed 436 ganja plants. Some of the plants were six months growth, and some only two weeks growth.

The Excise officers raided the plantation with the support of the Forest staff.

Officers said they had begun an investigation into those who cultivated the ganja.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.