A team of Excise officers found and destroyed a ganja plantation inside the forests of Attappady on Thursday. Officers said the plantation was found in a jungle near Padavayal, Attappady.

They destroyed 436 ganja plants. Some of the plants were six months growth, and some only two weeks growth.

The Excise officers raided the plantation with the support of the Forest staff.

Officers said they had begun an investigation into those who cultivated the ganja.