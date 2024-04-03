Ganja cultivation at forest station: action against eight officials

April 03, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Two weeks after reports surfaced about ganja cultivation at the Placheri forest station, decisive action has been taken against eight officials implicated in the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Acting on a report by the Vigilance wing of the Forest department, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Administration) Pramod G. Krishnan suspended Erumely Range Forest Officer (RFO) B.R. Jayan and Placheri Deputy Range Forest Officer R. Ajay pending further investigation.

Six others, including Deputy RFO K.S. Saji, were given punishment transfers with further disciplinary actions recommended.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per reports, ganja plants on the station premises were cultivated by Ajesh P. Balakrishnan, a daily-wage rescue watcher at the station. Instead of reporting it to the Excise department, the officials removed the same.

On being alerted, the RFO visited the station and resorted to intimidation tactics against his subordinates, particularly targeting two women Beat Forest Officers who had filed a complaint of mental harassment against him.

Instead of adhering to procedures outlined in the Kerala Forest Code, the official tampered with the documents to implicate his subordinates and also released a video of the accused’s statement on social media, damaging the department’s reputation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.