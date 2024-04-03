GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Ganja cultivation at forest station: action against eight officials

April 03, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Two weeks after reports surfaced about ganja cultivation at the Placheri forest station, decisive action has been taken against eight officials implicated in the incident.

Acting on a report by the Vigilance wing of the Forest department, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Administration) Pramod G. Krishnan suspended Erumely Range Forest Officer (RFO) B.R. Jayan and Placheri Deputy Range Forest Officer R. Ajay pending further investigation.

Six others, including Deputy RFO K.S. Saji, were given punishment transfers with further disciplinary actions recommended.

As per reports, ganja plants on the station premises were cultivated by Ajesh P. Balakrishnan, a daily-wage rescue watcher at the station. Instead of reporting it to the Excise department, the officials removed the same.

On being alerted, the RFO visited the station and resorted to intimidation tactics against his subordinates, particularly targeting two women Beat Forest Officers who had filed a complaint of mental harassment against him.

Instead of adhering to procedures outlined in the Kerala Forest Code, the official tampered with the documents to implicate his subordinates and also released a video of the accused’s statement on social media, damaging the department’s reputation.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.