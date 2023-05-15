Ganja case accused persons sent to Excise custody

May 15, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A court here on Monday sent the four youths who were caught with alleged possession of nearly 90kg of ganja a week ago to Excise custody for two days.

Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Judge VI K. Vishnu delivered the order after accepting the prosecution’s request for their custody in order to unravel the suspected inter-State racket.

The accused persons, Akhil G.R. of Jagathy, Vishnu of Maranalloor, Ratheesh of Karinkadamugal near Thiruvallam, and Ratheesh of Menilam near Thiruvallam, were apprehended by a team led by Excise range inspector V.G. Sunil Kumar at Kannettumukku, near Thycaud, on May 7.

Excise officials suspect the gang to have sourced the contraband from Gopalpur in Odisha. In order to evade detection, the gang took Vishnu’s wife and three children along with them. The gang allegedly intended to peddle the ganja among youngsters including school children in the city.