HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ganja case accused persons sent to Excise custody

Excise officials suspect the gang to have sourced the contraband from Gopalpur in Odisha

May 15, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A court here on Monday sent the four youths who were caught with alleged possession of nearly 90kg of ganja a week ago to Excise custody for two days.

Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Judge VI K. Vishnu delivered the order after accepting the prosecution’s request for their custody in order to unravel the suspected inter-State racket.

The accused persons, Akhil G.R. of Jagathy, Vishnu of Maranalloor, Ratheesh of Karinkadamugal near Thiruvallam, and Ratheesh of Menilam near Thiruvallam, were apprehended by a team led by Excise range inspector V.G. Sunil Kumar at Kannettumukku, near Thycaud, on May 7.

Excise officials suspect the gang to have sourced the contraband from Gopalpur in Odisha. In order to evade detection, the gang took Vishnu’s wife and three children along with them. The gang allegedly intended to peddle the ganja among youngsters including school children in the city.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.