Kerala

Ganja and hashish oil seized

Special Correspondent Thiruvananthapuram 06 July 2020 23:28 IST
Updated: 06 July 2020 23:28 IST

Excise officers on Monday seized marijuana and hashish oil valued at ₹1.5 crore from an inter-State lorry they intercepted on the outskirts of the capital city.

A special team led by Circle Inspector, Excise, T. Anikumar, also arrested Eldo Abraham, 28, of Kochi and Sebin Kunjan of Kundara in Kollam district, on the charge of drug smuggling.

They were remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

