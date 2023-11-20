HamberMenu
Gangster attacked inside Viyyur jail 

November 20, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

A gangster was assaulted by another inmate inside Viyyur Central jail on Monday.

Asharaf Hussain, a gangster, attacked Maradu Aneesh, 38, using a blade. Aneesh, who sustained injuries on his neck and head, was admitted to Thrissur Medical College Hospital. A jail official, who tried to stop the attack, was also injured in the attack. Personal grudge is suspected to be the reason for the attack.

Anesh has 45-odd cases of murder and abduction against him in the State. He also has cases in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Aneesh, who was arrested earlier this month, was sent to Viyyur jail after slapping KAPA.

