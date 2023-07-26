Ganga Singh appointed Head of Forest Force

July 26, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State Cabinet on Wednesday decided to appoint Chief Wildlife Warden Ganga Singh as the next Head of Forest Force. He will replace the incumbent Bennichen Thomas who is set to retire on July 31.

Mr. Singh, who is currently Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), is a Kerala cadre officer of the 1988 Indian Forest Service (IFS) batch. A native of Uttarakhand, he has served in various capacities in the Forest Department since his posting as Assistant Deputy Conservator of Forests in North Wayanad in 1991. He had also worked as joint director of the National Zoological Park in New Delhi and Project Tiger functioning under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and professor at the Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy.

