Ganga as the embodiment of feminine power

Marina Antony stages a dance performance at Regional Theatre as part of Onam celebrations

Published - September 17, 2024 09:00 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
Marina Antony during a dance performance titled Ganga at Regional Theatre in Thrissur on Tuesday.

Marina Antony during a dance performance titled Ganga at Regional Theatre in Thrissur on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPL

What if the holy river Ganga were a woman? She would embody the nurturing spirit of a mother with patience, the romantic allure of a lover, and the devotion of divinity itself. Flowing endlessly, dedicated to the salvation of others, even while enduring the pain of separation—this is the essence of Ganga, a dance performance that enriched the Onam celebrations in Thrissur, symbolising the strength of womanhood.

Dancer Marina Antony brought Ganga to the stage at the Regional Theatre of the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi here on Tuesday. Ganga was presented in a classical Bharatanatyam style with simplified gestures and expressions. This approach allowed even those unfamiliar with the intricacies of classical dance to enjoy and understand it easily.

The 45-minute dance piece is inspired by the idea that divine beings, though celestial, experience love similarly to human women. The performance was choreographed by dancer R.L.V. Anand and featured lyrics by Rajeev Aalunkal, with music and vocal performances by Guruvayur Bhagyalakshmi. The lighting and stage setup were managed by Murali Thayyil.

Ms. Antony is a disciple of Mr. Anand and the late Ravi Master, specialising in folk dance forms. She is currently pursuing a master’s degree in Kuchipudi at Silicon Andhra University.


