Gang that shot at man held

The police on Monday arrested three persons on charge of shooting at a tyre repair shop owner at Koorkkanchery, near here.

The East police arrested Shafeeq Velamparambil, 28, of Kannankulangara; Sajul Menothuparambi, 26, of Valiyalukkal; and Ditt Babu Aakkad, 26, of Chiyyaram, and seized a gun from them. The police said the gang had attacked shop owner Manikandan with an air gun on Sunday night, injuring him in the leg. He is in hospital.

The gang had left their vehicle at Manikandan’s shop for repair four days ago and was irked by the delay, the police said. They got into an argument with Manikandan on Sunday and shot him.

