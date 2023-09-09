HamberMenu
Gang robs two Thrissur jewellers of gold worth ₹1.8 cr. in

September 09, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - Thrissur

PTI

Two Thrissur-based jewellers were robbed of gold valued at around ₹1.8 crore allegedly by a four-member gang near the railway station here, the police said on Saturday.

The men were on their way to the railway station when a gang waylaid them on Friday night and took away the bags containing the jewellery.

A senior police officer said the stolen gold ornaments weigh around 3.2 kg.

The jewellers are partners and are running their business in the city, police said, adding investigation is on.

