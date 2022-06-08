Gang rape: panel reviews action taken

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights held a meeting at Munnar on Wednesday to look into the action taken in a case of gang rape of a minor from West Bengal at Poopara recently.

The survivor, daughter of migrant workers at a cardamom plantation, was gang-raped when she was visiting Poopara with a friend. Those arrested in connection with the incident included migrant labourers and her friend.

The meeting, with commission chairperson K.V. Manoj Kumar in the chair, discussed the steps needed to protect the girl. Mr Kumar said the police and government agencies had intervened in the case and the commission would look into the measures needed with regard to the incident.

The commission also discussed the issue of child marriage reported in the plantation sector.

He said a special task force on the lines of the one formed at Vandiperiyar would be established in Munnar. Plantation areas were witnessing child marriages and officials should create a databank on the age of children, including those from outside the State.

District child welfare officer Geetha M.G., Vandanmedu plantation inspector Baiju Babu, and police officers attended the meeting.