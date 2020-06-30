Gang planned to abduct Shamna Kasim: police

KOCHI

30 June 2020 23:46 IST

Bid to blackmail her had failed

The gang that was busted by the Kochi City police for targeting young aspiring actors had planned to kidnap actor Shamna Kasim for ransom, District Police Chief (Kochi City) Vijay Sakhare said on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters here , Mr. Sakhare said that the plot was foiled after Ms. Kasim petitioned the police.

The plot to kidnap was hatched after the attempt to blackmail her failed. Mr. Sakhare said that preliminary investigation had been completed and all accused identified with four more remaining to be arrested. One of the accused had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Celebrities targeted

The gang had tried to trap many celebrities from the film fraternity. They had approached production controller Shaji Pattikkara in the guise of film producers and secured the numbers of actors.

Statement recorded

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the racket on Tuesday collected the online statement of actor Ms. Kasim.

The police have arrested eight persons and registered multiple first information reports after more victims came forward with complaints against the gang.

It is learnt that Harris, a make-up artist associated with the film industry who was arrested on Monday, and another arrested accused Rafeeque were the prime movers in identifying victims and pulling off cons in association with another accused Shereef.

Meanwhile, Ms. Kasim in an Instagram post said that she had no clue about the gang, which tried to cheat and later blackmail her. She also expressed satisfaction with the police inquiry.