Gang of thieves that unleashed terror in Pandalam busted

The Pandalam police have busted a gang of thieves, including two minors, who had unleashed terror in and around the region under the guise of ‘Blackman’ and attempted robberies.

The arrested were identified as Abhijith (21) of Koorambala and two minors. According to the police, the gang operated between midnight and dawn, using a stolen motorcycle to roam the area and steal rubber sheets, motorcycles, mobile phones, and other valuables.

Over the past week alone, the gang reportedly attempted thefts at several houses within the Pandalam police station limits, instilling fear among residents. They also resorted to violent attacks when confronted during their robbery attempts.

Following complaints, Pathanamthitta District Police Chief V.G. Vinod Kumar assigned a special investigation team to track down the gang. The team meticulously analysed CCTV footage, gathered suspect profiles, and created a detailed database for monitoring their movements.

The breakthrough came when the suspects were linked to the theft of a motorcycle from the Nooranad police station limits. With this lead, the police intensified the surveillance. The gang was eventually apprehended from a hideout at Pandalam, where they were found with the stolen vehicle.