October 31, 2023 11:36 am | Updated 11:50 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A gang allegedly hurled country bombs at people and houses at Perumathura near the Kerala capital on October 30 night, leaving two injured, the police said on October 31.

Two people who were travelling on a bike were injured after one of the bombs exploded near their vehicle.

Attingal residents Safeer, Akash and Abdul Rahiman have been taken into custody in connection with it, the police said.

According to the police, the gang got enraged after the two local residents saw them consuming alcohol in a parked car.

"It seems the gang then chased the youths who took refuge in nearby houses. The gang took out country bombs and hurled at houses and people in the area, creating a fearful atmosphere," they said.

A case has been registered and the car belonging to one of the accused was impounded, the police said.