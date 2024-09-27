GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gang breaks open three ATM kiosks in Thrissur, decamp with lakhs of rupees

According to reports, burglars targetted ATM kiosks at Shoranur Road, Mapranam and Kolazhy along the same route between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Published - September 27, 2024 08:56 am IST - KOCHI:

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image.

Representational image. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

n a major heist, a gang broke into three separate ATM kiosks of a nationalised bank along the State Highway in Thrissur district using gas cutter and decamped with lakhs of rupees during the early morning hours of Friday (September 27, 2024).

ATM kiosks at Shoranur Road, Mapranam and Kolazhy along the same route and spread across three police station limits – Irinjalakuda in Thrissur rural and Thrissur East and Viyyoor in Thrissur city – in a 20 kilometre radius were hit reportedly between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. As per reports — yet to be confirmed by the bank authorities — around ₹65 lakh has been lost collectively from the three ATM kiosks.

“Cameras in the ATM kiosks were damaged before the machines were broken into using gas cutter. We were alerted by the ATM central control room of the bank. We have some information about professional gangs known for this kind of operations and about the vehicle they used though more cannot be divulged at this point,” said R. Ilango, District Police Chief (Thrissur City) after visiting the ATM kiosk at Kolazhy.

The gang involved in the south-north direction, breaking into the ATM kiosk in Irinjalakuda in Thrissur rural police limits initially, followed by the other two at Mapranam and Kolazhy in Thrissur city police limits. The police have received CCTV visual of a white car suspected to have been used by the gang.

“We have passed on the information to Palakkad, Coimbatore, Krishnagiri and Salem where we have reports of similar thefts recently,” said Mr. Ilango. He declined to comment whether a gang from outside the State was involved.

Reportedly, none of the ATM kiosks had security and a break-in attempt was made at one of them some time back. The gang seems to have targeted ATM kiosks along the State Highway instead of more easily accessible National Highway in an attempt to avoid passing through at least two toll plazas in Thrissur and Palakkad districts.

Published - September 27, 2024 08:56 am IST

Related Topics

theft & burglary / Thrissur

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.