A youth who was on his way home from the Calicut airport was allegedly attacked by a five-member gang at Mundikkalthazham on October 10 (Thursday).

Sharafudheen, who was admitted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital following the incident, alleged that he was assaulted in the name of some business deals in Saudi Arabia.

The gang reportedly intercepted his car around 4.30 a.m. and smashed the glass windows and beat him up. The police have registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.