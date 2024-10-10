GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gang attacks youth in Kozhikode

The incident took place at Mundikkalthazam at 4.30 a.m. on Thursday

Published - October 10, 2024 06:50 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A youth who was on his way home from the Calicut airport was allegedly attacked by a five-member gang at Mundikkalthazham on October 10 (Thursday).

Sharafudheen, who was admitted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital following the incident, alleged that he was assaulted in the name of some business deals in Saudi Arabia.

The gang reportedly intercepted his car around 4.30 a.m. and smashed the glass windows and beat him up. The police have registered a case.

Published - October 10, 2024 06:50 pm IST

Kozhikode / Kerala / gangs & organised crime

