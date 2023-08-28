HamberMenu
Gang attacks police team at Chinnakkanal, 4 arrested

Police team had arrived at Chinnakkanal following a tip-off that the accused in a kidnap case were hiding there. A CPO, who sustained stab injuries, was operated upon

August 28, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

A police team from Kayamkulam came under attack by a gang at Chinnakkanal in Idukki district on Monday morning while pursuing a case relating to the abduction of a hotel owner. Four were arrested in connection with the incident and two are absconding.

According to the Santhanpara police, a gang had abducted and manhandled hotel owner Riyas from Kayamkulam three days ago following a financial dispute. The police received a tip-off that the accused were staying at Chinnakkanal. A five member police team from the Kareelakulangara police station, led by sub-inspector Sreekumar, had arrived at the site to arrest the accused.

The police team took two accused into custody, when a six-member gang suddenly launched an attack. A civil police officer (CPO), Deepak, 37, sustained stab injuries on his neck, forehead, and back. The other police officers too sustained injuries. According to the police, the gang forcibly released the accused from the police vehicle.

Two escape

“The injured police officials were admitted to the Tata Tea Hospital in Munnar. Deepak has undergone surgery and is out of danger. Soon after they came under attack, we deputed a police team from nearby police stations, launched a search, and arrested four accused. Two escaped and a search is going on,” said Idukki District Police Chief V.U. Kuriakose.

The arrested are Kayamkulam residents Suneer Babu, 35, Firos Khan, 25, Muhammed Muneer, 30, and Hashim, 34. According to the police, Hashim was injured when he fell from a rock while trying to escape from police custody. He was shifted to Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam.

