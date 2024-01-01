ADVERTISEMENT

Gang attacks police personnel at Avanavancherry

January 01, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A few untoward incidents were reported from various parts of Thiruvananthapuram district during the New Year celebrations that continued till the early hours of Monday.

Three police personnel were assaulted by a gang at Avanavancherry, near Attingal, when they responded to complaints of ruckus reported by local residents in the area. Sub-inspectors Manu and Honey and civil police officer Syedali, who were part of a patrol team, were manhandled by the group comprising over five people.

The miscreants unleashed violence in the area allegedly under the influence of alcohol. The police detained four people and have commenced efforts to apprehend the others in the gang.

One held

In another case, one person was apprehended by the Varkala police for allegedly molesting a woman tourist after barging into a homestay. The police identified the accused as Akhil of Valathungal. He was apparently caught by the other residents and handed over to the police.

