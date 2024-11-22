 />
Gang attacks jeweller brothers, robs duo of 3.5 kg gold at Perinthalmanna in Kerala

Yusuf Kinathiyil and his brother Shanavas were returning home on a scooter after closing their shop on Ooty Road, Perinthalmanna, when a four-member gang chased them in a car and attacked them at Jubilee Road junction

Published - November 22, 2024 11:27 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A gang attacked two jeweller brothers and robbed them of gold jewellery weighing 3.5 kg at Perinthalmanna on Thursday (November 21) night. The daring robbery took place around 10 p.m. at Jubilee Road junction.

Yusuf Kinathiyil and his brother Shanavas were returning home on a scooter after closing their shop on Ooty Road, Perinthalmanna, when a four-member gang chased them in a car and attacked them at Jubilee Road junction.

The brothers fell off their scooter and were attacked by the gang who applied pepper spray on them. Mr. Yusuf was punched on his nose.

The gang escaped in the car after taking the two bags containing gold jewellery. The brothers said they never left the gold in the shop after thefts increased in Perinthalmanna in recent months. They were admitted to a private hospital with injuries.

The police have launched a manhunt for the robbers.

