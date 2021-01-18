Gang attack: no arrests yet

Thiruvananthapuram

18 January 2021 00:43 IST

No arrests have been made, but the police have identified the alleged perpetrators of the attack on the owners of a store near the post office at Anchuthengu on Saturday evening.

The police said Pawan Prakash and a few others were responsible for the attack on Kiran Joseph, 19, and Jithin Joseph, 17, the owners of the men’s apparel store, around 7.30 p.m.

Advertising

Advertising

The accused came on motorcycles and threw a country bomb near the apparel store.

They then entered the store, ransacked it, and attacked Kiran and Jithin as well as Daniel, 21, who was inside at the time, with lethal weapons.

After threatening the local people, they headed to a juice shop near the Meerankadavu bridge and attacked Akash, 17, and Arun, 18, after hurling another country bomb. They then went to other places and attacked other people too, the police said .

Kiran, who is a CPI(M) Anchuthengu committee member, Jithin, and Daniel were taken to a private hospital in the city, while Akash and Arun were taken to Government Medical College Hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit.

The Anchuthengu police said the accused would be arrested on Monday.