Gang abducts director

An unidentified gang abducted young film director Nishad Hassan at Mullur on the Amala-Guruvayur road on Wednesday around 5 a.m.

He was travelling in a car with his wife Pratheeksha. She sustained injuries when she tried to rescue him.

Pratheeksha said they stopped the car to give way for a speeding car that was following them. Suddenly some people came from the car and assaulted and adducted Hassan.

She filed a complaint with the Peramangalam police. She said they were going to Guruvayur.

She has been hospitalised.

Nishad Hassan is the director of Malayalam movie Viplavam Jayikkanullathanu. It has entered the Universal Records Forum as the longest uncut movie. The almost two-hour movie has been taken in a single shot. The movie was released on August 2. It is reported that Hassan had some dispute with the producer of the movie.

He had directed documentary and short films too.