Ganeshotsavam: PCB in Kerala issues guidelines for idol immersion

Idols made of materials that harm the environment, particularly waterbodies and water sources, should not be used for the ritual, says Pollution Control Board

Published - September 06, 2024 07:25 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) has brought out guidelines in connection with immersion of Ganesha idols as part of Ganeshotsavam on Saturday.

The idols should be made of clay to the extent possible. Idols made of materials such as Plaster of Paris, plastic, and thermocol that harm the environment, particularly waterbodies and water sources, should not be used for the immersion ritual.

Ahead of the immersion, clothes, jewellery, flowers and leaves, and other materials used to decorate the idols should be removed. The idols meant for immersion should also not be covered with dangerous or poisonous paints or colours. The colours should be made using natural materials that are not harmful.

To the extent possible, small idols alone should be used for immersion. Wells, ponds, and rivers that are sources of fresh water should not be used for immersion. Only pond specified by local bodies should be used for immersing the idols.

Banned plastic products should not be used for the festival. Crackers that emit a loud noise or lots of smoke should not be used. Loudspeakers should also not be used from 10 p.m. at night to 6 a.m.

