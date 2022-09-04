Ganeshotsav: traffic restrictions on Monday

Staff Reporter THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
September 04, 2022 23:02 IST

The City police will regulate vehicular movement in the State capital on Monday in view of the Ganeshotsav procession set to be held on Monday.

Curbs will be in place from 3 p.m. on the East Fort–Pazhavangadi–Overbridge–Ayurveda College–Statue–Spencer Junction–VJT–Asan Square–General Hospital–Pattoor–Pettah–Chakka–All Saints–Shangumugham–Valiyathura route.

The pageantry during which numerous vehicles will carry idols of the deity will move in procession from East Fort via Palayam for the idol immersion ceremony at Shangumugham. Hundreds of people are expected to accompany the procession that will commence at 4.30 p.m. on foot.

Parking will be prohibited along the East Fort-Overbridge-Ayurveda College–VJT–Asan Square–General Hospital–Pettah–Chakka–Airport–Enchakkal–NH-66 bypass stretch during the period.

Devotees participating in the procession have been directed to travel along the designated track alone.

Vehicles headed for MC Road and places including Sreekaryam, Kazhakuttom and Vellayambalam from the East Fort direction will have to proceed along Attakulangara, Killipalam, Thampanoor flyover, Thycaud, Panavila and Bakery. Those headed towards Chakka must proceed along Enchakkal and Chakka flyover.

The police have also designated specific routes for vehicles joining the procession from various directions including Neyyattinkara, Nemom, Kovalam, Vizhinjam, Nedumangad, Kattakada, Attingal, Kazhakuttom and MC Road.

