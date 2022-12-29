ADVERTISEMENT

Ganesh Haloi’s book released at Biennale

December 29, 2022 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - KOCHI

A Rhythm Surfaces in the Mind consists of extensive essays by well-known art critics, unpublished watercolour sketches, reviews of Haloi, and sketches of all his creative works

The Hindu Bureau

A Rhythm Surfaces in the Mind written by visual artist and curator Ganesh Haloi was released at Pepper House as part of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale. The book was jointly released by Polish art critic, curator, and writer Adam Szymczyk, curator of Kochi-Muziris Biennale Shubigi Rao, and Biennale Foundation president Bose Krishnamachari.

Szymczyk explained Haloi’s writings at the event. A Rhythm Surfaces in the Mind consists of extensive essays by well-known art critics, unpublished watercolour sketches, reviews of Haloi, and the sketches of all his creative works.

