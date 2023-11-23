HamberMenu
Gandhi’s legacy honoured with new bust installations in schools

November 23, 2023 01:57 am | Updated 01:58 am IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

In a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence, the 10th bust of Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled at Government Town Higher Secondary School in Kannur on Wednesday.

Inaugurating the event, writer T. Padmanabhan emphasised the contrast between the veneration of Mahatma Gandhi in India and attempts to erase his history domestically.

Mr. Padmanabhan highlighted Gandhi’s pivotal role in securing India’s independence through symbolic acts like the Salt March and advocacy for Khadi.

Mayor T.O. Mohanan, Corporation Education Standing Committee chairman Suresh Babu Elayavoor, and principal V. Sreeja were present.

Earlier, statues of the Mahatma were installed at the Muzhathadam Government Upper Primary School, Payyambalam Girls’ Vocational Higher Secondary School, Thottada Government Higher Secondary School, Thavakara Upper Primary School, Anayidukku Lower Primary School, Pallikunnu Government Higher Secondary School, Government City Higher Secondary School, and Puzhathi Welfare Lower Primary School.

