ADVERTISEMENT

Gandhians honoured

October 03, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA 

Kuriakose Mar Cleemis, senior metropolitan with the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, inaugurates the programme

The Hindu Bureau

Gandhians, who were part of the freedom struggle, and their family members were honoured as part of Gandhi Jayanthi celebrations at Elanthoor, Pathanamthitta, on Monday.

Kuriakose Mar Cleemis, senior metropolitan with the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, inaugurated the programme and Jose Parakadavil delivered the Gandhi commemoration lecture.

The event, organised by the Thazhayil group, also honoured 15 persons including filmmaker Jude Anthany Joseph and actor Aju Varghese on the occasion.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US