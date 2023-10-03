HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gandhians honoured

Kuriakose Mar Cleemis, senior metropolitan with the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, inaugurates the programme

October 03, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA 

The Hindu Bureau

Gandhians, who were part of the freedom struggle, and their family members were honoured as part of Gandhi Jayanthi celebrations at Elanthoor, Pathanamthitta, on Monday.

Kuriakose Mar Cleemis, senior metropolitan with the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, inaugurated the programme and Jose Parakadavil delivered the Gandhi commemoration lecture.

The event, organised by the Thazhayil group, also honoured 15 persons including filmmaker Jude Anthany Joseph and actor Aju Varghese on the occasion.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.