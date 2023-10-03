Gandhians honoured

October 03, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

Gandhians, who were part of the freedom struggle, and their family members were honoured as part of Gandhi Jayanthi celebrations at Elanthoor, Pathanamthitta, on Monday.

Kuriakose Mar Cleemis, senior metropolitan with the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, inaugurated the programme and Jose Parakadavil delivered the Gandhi commemoration lecture.

The event, organised by the Thazhayil group, also honoured 15 persons including filmmaker Jude Anthany Joseph and actor Aju Varghese on the occasion.