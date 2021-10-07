Gandhian K. Kelappan’s house at Kerala’s Tavanur to become museum

Tavanur panchayat president C.P. Naseera inaugurating a gathering in front of Gandhian K. Kelappan’s house at Tavanur in Malappuram on Thursday.

MALAPPURAM

07 October 2021 20:18 IST

The structure will be renovated by retaining its originality

The house where Gandhian K. Kelappan had stayed at Tavanur will be converted into a museum.

Tavanur grama panchayat and Kelappaji College of Agricultural Engineering Technology (KCAET), Tavanur, will jointly renovate the house and convert it into a historic memorial.

The small tiled house within the KCAET 100-acre compound badly needs renovation. The house had witnessed many discussions of historical significance that Kelappan had led.

Kelappan, also called Kerala Gandhi, had started living at Tavanur

since his association with the Sarvodaya movement.

Panchayat officials said the house would be renovated by retaining its originality. Apart from converting it into a museum, it will have a library.

Meanwhile, a meeting held on the courtyard of the house on Thursday commemorated Kelappan. Tavanur panchayat president C.P. Naseera inaugurated the meeting. Vice president T.V. Sivadas presided. Panchayat members P.S. Dhanalakshmi, Lisha K., and Firos M.V., block panchayat member Sheeja Koottakkil, KCAET principal Satyan K.P. Venu, Gopalakrishnan Koloth, Ravindran K. Jayaraj, Anil Tavanur, and P. Surendran spoke.

Rajesh Prasanthiyil proposed a vote of thanks.