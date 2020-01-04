Kerala

Gandhian ideals getting popular in West: expert

‘Universal brotherhood paramount’

The Gandhian ideals of secularism, which espoused religious inclusiveness and cultural diversity, is gradually gaining ground in the western world, according to Rajiv Bhargava, political theorist at the Centre for Developing Society in New Delhi .

He was delivering the erudite lecture organized by the School of Gandhian Thought and Development Studies under the Mahatma Gandhi University in Kottayam. The event was held in connection with the Kerala Historical Congress, slated to begin here next week.

According to Mr. Bhargava, the concept of universal brotherhood embracing ethical values and norms for social interaction of religions is paramount to the Gandhian views.

Gandhian secularism is primarily centred around the concepts of self-fulfilment and transcendence in which moral integrity was of great importance, he noted.

Gandhi believed that all creations are part of the multitude manifestations of the ultimate truth, which can be realized in any number of ways. In his opinion, exclusion, strong centralised system to align the society to singular norms with the authority of political power would hamper the very concept of personal liberty and equality, observed Mr.Bhargava.

M.H. Ilyas, head of the School of Gandhian Studies presided over.

