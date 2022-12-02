  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE | Belgium out after goalless draw with Croatia, Morocco top Group F

Gandhi Smarak Nidhi forms Vizhinjam peace mission

December 02, 2022 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Against the backdrop of the violence at Vizhinjam, a peace mission was formed under the aegis of the Kerala Gandhi Smarak Nidhi here on Thursday.

Representatives of around 16 outfits who met at the Gandhi Smarak Nidhi raised concern over the “volatile situation” at Vizhinajm and other parts of the State. The State requires a development perspective that addressed the apprehension of the common man along with projects with long-term vision, N. Radhakrishnan, who chaired the meeting, said.

M.R. Hariharan Nair, retired judge, stressed the need for ironing out the differences through peace talks. Dr. Radhakrishnan is the chairman of the mission while V.K. Mohanan and Uday Kumar, advocate, are the conveners of the mission. The members of the peace mission are Mr. Nair, T.K.A Nair, former diplomat T.P. Sreenivasan, Swami Aswathi Thirunal, writer George Onakkoor, and N. Gopalakrishnan Nair.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.