Gandhi Jayanti Week fete in Kollam to conclude on Sunday

The Hindu Bureau KOLLAM
October 08, 2022 18:05 IST

The Gandhi Jayanti Week celebrations, jointly organised by the Kollam district administration and the Information and Public Relations department, will conclude on Sunday. M. Naushad, MLA, will inaugurate an anti-drug awareness programme at Fr. Faustin Memorial Hall, Tillery friary, and ward councillor Sajeev Soman will preside over the function. Fr. P. S. Joseph will deliver the keynote address, while Assistant Excise Commissioner Rajesh will lead the awareness class. Br. Jackson Anthony and District Information Officer C.F. Dileep Kumar will also speak on the occasion.

