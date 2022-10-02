Gandhi Jayanthi celebrations marked in Kollam

M. Naushad, MLA, inaugurated the memorial meet; District Collector Afsana Parveen presided over the function

The Hindu Bureau KOLLAM
October 02, 2022 20:42 IST

A peace march being taken out in Kollam on Sunday as part of Gandhi Jayanthi celebrations. | Photo Credit: SURESHKUMAR C

The Gandhi Jayanthi Week celebrations jointly organised by the district administration, Information and Public Relations Department, Kollam Corporation and Gandhi Peace Foundation began in Kollam on Sunday.

M. Naushad, MLA, who inaugurated the memorial meet, pointed out that Mahatma Gandhi is a personality revered around the world. “Each of us should work towards preserving secularism, democracy and Constitution in order to transform our country into the India that Gandhiji dreamed of,” he said. District Collector Afsana Parveen presided over the function while Gandhi Peace Foundation secretary G.R Krishnakumar delivered the memorial lecture.

Foundation Working Chairman Paul Mathai flagged off a student rally from Chinnakada to Gandhi Park and all the dignitaries paid floral tributes at the Gandhi statue in the park. Patricia John, Head of Malayalam Department, Fatima Mata National College, offered the multifaith prayer service on the occasion. Deputy Mayor Kollam Madhu, ADM R. Beenarani and District Information Officer C. F. Dilip Kumar also spoke on the occasion. Jeevithamanu Lahari, a short film produced by District Information Office was released at the event by Ms. Parveen by handing over a CD to Mr. Naushad. School and nursing students, cadets from NCC, Scout and Guides and Student Police, teachers and officials participated.

