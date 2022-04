April 06, 2022 17:24 IST

The Town Police on Wednesday arrested a Kakkodi native, who allegedly tried to vandalise a bust of Mahatma Gandhi on the district court complex. The left ear of the bust was destroyed in the incident. Narayanan, the suspect in the incident, was found mentally unstable during the police interrogation. Further legal action would be initiated against him on the basis of medical reports, they said.