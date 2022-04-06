Gandhi bust on court complex damaged
Kozhikode
The Town Police on Wednesday arrested a Kakkodi native, who allegedly tried to vandalise a bust of Mahatma Gandhi on the district court complex. The left ear of the bust was destroyed in the incident. Narayanan, the suspect in the incident, was found mentally unstable during the police interrogation. Further legal action would be initiated against him on the basis of medical reports, they said.
