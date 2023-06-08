HamberMenu
Gaming addiction suspected behind 2 minors’ suicide

June 08, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

The police are probing into the possibility of mobile game addiction behind the back-to-back suicide of two boys under the Vandanmedu police station limits in Idukki. The first boy was found hanging at his house on Tuesday. Another boy was found hanging in his house the next day. The police suspect that they might have committed suicide over their addiction to gaming.

Idukki District Police Chief V.U. Kuriakose said the first boy’s mobile phone has been sent for detailed analysis. “The actual reason behind the suicide can be ascertained only after the analysis,” he added.

“We also suspect love failure behind the second suicide. We will also send the second boy’s mobile phone for analysis,” Mr. Kuriakose added.

“The police is seriously looking into the repeated incidents of suicides and the probe is going on,” said the top official.

In March 2022, a 12-year-old boy was found hanging inside his home under the Nedumkandam police station limit in Idukki. The probe revealed that the boy was addicted to mobile phone games.

