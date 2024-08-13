Gains for Cusat in NIRF ranking

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) made significant gains by improving its overall position in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking, 2024.

Besides achieving 10th rank in the category of State Public Universities, the higher education institution also improved its overall ranking in the university category this time. It improved the position to rank 34 from 37 achieved in 2023.

The School of Management Studies under the varsity secured 81st rank in the category of management institutions. Dr. P.G. Sankaran, Vice-Chancellor, said the increase in research output and publications along with the enhanced varsity-industry linkages had helped Cusat scale up its overall position.