Gaining first-hand info on water conservation

A 100-member team consisting of people’s representatives from different parts of the State and experts from the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) visited Alappuzha on Wednesday to study the water conservation and waste management activities being carried out in the district. The visit was organised under the aegis of the Haritha Keralam Mission in connection with the Kerala Water Summit.

The team visited various places in the district to gain knowledge on projects being implemented under the Haritha Keralam Mission, Can Alleppey, Kerala Institute of Local Administration, and Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B)

The team visited a garbage disposal unit at Alissery and viewed activities under the Alappuzha model waste management system. Later they visited Alappuzha town to understand the ongoing canal restoration project.

The first phase of canal renovation project is nearing completion. A total of nine major and 15 subcanals are getting a facelift in the initial phase. The team also visited a water treatment plant near Muppalam and a municipal colony at Chathanad.

N.C. Narayanan, professor at IIT, Bombay, explained the activities to the visiting team members.