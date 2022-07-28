Gadkari directs to check feasibility of flyovers on NH-66

Discussion held with Kerala MPs on national highways’ development

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has instructed to re-examine the feasibility of constructing elevated flyovers on National Highway 66 at Chavara, Kottiyam, Chathannur and Parippally, N.K. Premachandran, MP, has said.

The direction was given at a recent discussion with MPs from Kerala regarding the development of national highways. Though the officials said that the construction would be difficult in the current situation, they were given instructions to reconsider the matter taking into account the hardships faced by local residents. The meeting was informed that enough crossings had been provided to ensure their convenience. The Minister promised that the demand for a bus stop and an underpass connecting the east and west roads of the national highway at Kuttivattam Junction will be considered.

Administrative procedures for the construction of National Highway 744 are in progress and the process of signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the State government is in the final stage. It was informed at the meeting that once the MoU is signed, the construction work can be started.

“Since the construction of the Kundara-Pallimukku and Kundara-Kilikollur railway flyovers is continuing endlessly, the Ministry is considering the proposal to take over construction. The Ministry is currently looking into the possibility of including it in the Setu Bharatam programme,” said the MP.

The alignment process for the development of the Kollam-Anchalumood-Theni National Highway 183 and Chavara-Titanium Junction-Bharanikkavu National Highway 183A is progressing. The Minister instructed to prepare the alignment so that it caused minimum difficulty to the residents.